Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $109.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.1538.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

AFL stock opened at $107.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,307,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,161,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,154,000 after purchasing an additional 556,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,545,000 after purchasing an additional 594,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $432,201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,510,000 after acquiring an additional 349,787 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

