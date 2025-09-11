Agencia Comercial Spirits Prices IPO at $4.00-$6.00 Per Share (AGCC)

Agencia Comercial Spirits (AGCC) is planning to raise $9 million in an IPO on the week of September 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,800,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, Agencia Comercial Spirits generated $2.54 million in revenue and $780 thousand in net income. The company has a market-cap of $170.55 million.

Revere Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Agencia Comercial Spirits provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a whiskey retailer and distributor based in Taipei City, Taiwan. We are committed to offering imported whiskey of world-classÂ quality to our clients. Agencia Taiwan has grown rapidly since its inception, leveraging its extensive industry experience, strategic partnerships and innovative business model to establish itself as a trusted and prominent player in the whiskey market. Our mission is to enhance the whiskey experience in Taiwan and other Asia-PacificÂ countries by offering expert guidance, competitive pricing and exceptional customer service. Our Group operates across three primary business areas: â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Bottled Whiskey Sales: Sourcing bottled whiskey from local suppliers in Taiwan and reputable distilleries in the UK, the company, along with its downstream distributors, sells these products to bars, restaurants, nightclubs, VIP lounges and corporate clients. â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Raw Cask Whiskey Sales: Starting in 2023, our group expanded into the procurement and sale of raw cask whiskey sourced directly from distilleries in the UK. These unprocessed casks are sold directly to other liquor and spirits distributors, enabling our Group to tap into a broader market segment. â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Cask-to-bottleÂ and distribution business: Beginning in 2025, our Group ventured into the cask-to-bottleÂ and distribution business, which involves brand-authorizedÂ whiskey bottling, packaging and sales. Under this model, it obtains brand licenses, sources raw cask whiskey directly from brand owners, and conducts bottling and packaging in Taiwan with the aid of local contract manufacturers. From 2020 to now, our development can be divided into the following stages: â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Start-upÂ period (2020-2022): During its initial years, our Group primarily focused on bottled whisky sales, following a business-to-businessÂ (B2B) model. By sourcing both locally and internationally, our Operating Subsidiary developed a network of suppliers and clients. â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Growth period (2023-2024): Our Group expanded its operations to include the sale of raw cask whiskey sourced directly from distilleries, accounting for a significant portion of its revenue. This diversification allowed it to offer unique high-qualityÂ products while continuing to focus on B2B relationships. â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Expansion in 2025 and Beyond: Our Group plans to expand its operations to include collaboration with brand owners. This will involve obtaining brand authorization through the payment of licensing royalties, sourcing raw cask whiskey from these brand owners, and conducting bottling and packaging in Taiwan, primarily through local contract manufacturers, for which processing fees will be incurred. Our Group will then market and sell products under the respective brands. Initially, the primary customers will be distributors, focusing predominantly on a business-to-businessÂ model. â€śFrom Barrel to Bottleâ€ť represents our Groupâ€™s core value, highlighting its dedication to delivering a comprehensive one-stopÂ whiskey distribution service. Our Group provides an extensive range of products and utilizes a diverse array of sales channels. Consequently, both business volume and profit have experienced average annual growth. Our distribution channels encompass a broad swath of Taiwan, including clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, VIP lounges, and corporate clients through our downstream distributors. Looking ahead, we aim to further diversify our product offerings, expand its footprint in the Asia-PacificÂ region, and solidify our position as a trusted key whisky distributor. By combining our client-centricÂ approach, strategic partnerships, and focus on premium products, we believe that we are well-positionedÂ to capture a significant share of the growing demand for high-qualityÂ whiskey in Asia and beyond. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: Agencia Comercial Spirits filed its F-1 on July 10, 2025, and disclosed the terms for its IPO: 1.75 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $9.0 million, if priced at the $5.00 mid-point of its range.) “.

Agencia Comercial Spirits was founded in 2020 and has 8 employees. The company is located at No. 65, Ln. 114, Xishi Rd., Xiâ€™an Vil., Fengyuan Dist. Taichung City 42061, Taiwan (R.O.C.) and can be reached via phone at + 886-4-25614413 or on the web at https://agcctw.com/.

