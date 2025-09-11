Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.58. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 161,030 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 137.95% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

