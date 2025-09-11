Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Position Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 699,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $206.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $233.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.12). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $419.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $555,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,984.47. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

