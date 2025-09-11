Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 977,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,093 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Albertsons Companies worth $21,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 340.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 48,840.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 54.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

