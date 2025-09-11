Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BABA. Arete raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

NYSE BABA opened at $143.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

