Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,907 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 375.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $132.94 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $262.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.94.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $210.00 price objective on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

