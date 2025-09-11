Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of ALKS opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Alkermes by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alkermes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Alkermes by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 867,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

