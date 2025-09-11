Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 19,907 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $23,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 51.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,444. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSM. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

