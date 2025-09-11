Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 31,610 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $21,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,428,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Regions Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 157,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 62.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of RF opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

