Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 725,695 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. $AMAL

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 1,738.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 767,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

AMAL stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.52 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $104,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,916.88. The trade was a 28.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

