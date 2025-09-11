Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,229,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $489,800,000 after buying an additional 2,318,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $407,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,966,667 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,032 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,377,994 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after purchasing an additional 293,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $174,647,000 after purchasing an additional 137,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $430,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,597.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Performance Food Group Company has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

