Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 236.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,486 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $22,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

