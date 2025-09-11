Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 111,114 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $1,998,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 56.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 40.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

