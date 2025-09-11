Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,228,317 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 796.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228,317 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MasterBrand by 213.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MasterBrand by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasterBrand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of MBC stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 3.37%.The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.30 million.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

