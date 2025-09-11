Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,886 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

