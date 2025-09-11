Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 902 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.03% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 961.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 711.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

