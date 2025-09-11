Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,482 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,970 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Best Buy by 25.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 104.97%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

