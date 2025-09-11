Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.93% of TTM Technologies worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 507,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,396.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 48,906 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,439,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 367,798 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 59,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 25,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $1,011,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,353.56. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Clapprood sold 15,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,365.08. This trade represents a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,759 shares of company stock worth $4,136,826. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $730.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

TTM Technologies Company Profile



TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.



