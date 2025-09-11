Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $34.15 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.