Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VB opened at $253.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

