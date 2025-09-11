Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,068 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 89.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 445,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 210,972 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 690,625.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at HealthEquity
In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Price Performance
HQY opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $116.65.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
