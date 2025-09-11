Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 136,499 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,619.64. This trade represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -303.03%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.
View Our Latest Research Report on HP
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Read More
