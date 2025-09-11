Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 136,499 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,619.64. This trade represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -303.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.