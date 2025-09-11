Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Zacks Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

