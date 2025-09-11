Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.72 Million Holdings in Franklin Covey Company $FC

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 641,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.94% of Franklin Covey worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 14.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 12.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 254.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FC. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of FC opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Franklin Covey Company has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $67.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 3.81%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Company will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

