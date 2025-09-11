Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.84 Million Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9,187.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.67 million, a PE ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -230.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.