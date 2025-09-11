Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,849 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

