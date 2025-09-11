Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.50 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,344 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Annaly Capital Management worth $19,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.7%

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

