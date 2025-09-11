Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.95 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,791 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Option Care Health worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,149 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 49,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,289.79. This represents a 68.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $977,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 375,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,191,838.50. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,576. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPCH opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

