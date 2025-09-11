Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.97 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Guidewire Software worth $19,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,252,000 after buying an additional 720,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 70.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,382,000 after purchasing an additional 589,424 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $85,453,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 27,342.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 259,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total transaction of $365,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,969,671.04. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $169,076.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,813.62. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,551 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average of $213.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 315.90, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.