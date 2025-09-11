Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $21.25 Million Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,743 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Hayward worth $21,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,982,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,155,000 after purchasing an additional 677,373 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Hayward by 63.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,709,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,926 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hayward by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 962,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,575,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after buying an additional 194,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hayward by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,912,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after buying an additional 134,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.04%.The firm had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,311.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $924,919.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,455.80. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

