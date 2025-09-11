Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.47% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 175,701 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,214,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,079,000 after buying an additional 78,745 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,914,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,575,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 874,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,166,000 after buying an additional 68,534 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $68.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

