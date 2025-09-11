Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $19,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 22,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.88 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 82.47% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $298,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 216,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,656.28. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 612,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,946.91. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,234 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

