Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,715 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of Stevanato Group worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €25.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 and a fifty-two week high of €28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

