Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,253 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,387,000 after acquiring an additional 119,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,974,000 after acquiring an additional 498,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,679,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,070,000 after acquiring an additional 351,863 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GPC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $144.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

