Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 155,987 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $19,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $151,698,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Qorvo by 2,096.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 475,444 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $32,085,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,650,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Qorvo by 114.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 634,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,936,000 after buying an additional 338,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $108.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

