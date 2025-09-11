Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 24,297 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $21,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $2,180,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

