Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,929,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Elbit Systems by 61.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.00.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $504.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.16 and its 200 day moving average is $417.02. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.53 and a fifty-two week high of $504.50.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

About Elbit Systems

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.