Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,971 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 43.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 16.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Ovintiv Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

