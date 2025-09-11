Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,198 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $18,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

