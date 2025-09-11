Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 132,877 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,877 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.93% of BrightView worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 933.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BV opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.37 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $708.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amanda Marie Orders sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $1,034,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,231.88. This represents a 64.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.98.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

