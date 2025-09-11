Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 18,879 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,879 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of US Foods worth $19,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in US Foods by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in US Foods by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in US Foods by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,399 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in US Foods by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in US Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

US Foods Stock Down 0.4%

USFD opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

