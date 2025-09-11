Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,944 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $450.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.42%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

