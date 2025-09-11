Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 228,842 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228,842 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $19,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $48.13 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

