Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 25,793 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,793 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Loews by 10,114.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after purchasing an additional 665,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,166,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Loews by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,549,000 after purchasing an additional 207,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Loews by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,709,000 after purchasing an additional 151,428 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth $11,633,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $96.09 on Thursday. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

