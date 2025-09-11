Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,857 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,061,000 after acquiring an additional 202,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,755,000 after purchasing an additional 964,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,905,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,240,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $213.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.37 and a 200 day moving average of $196.67.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

