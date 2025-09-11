Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Graco worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Graco by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Graco by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

