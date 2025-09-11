Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,154 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,866,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after buying an additional 1,000,333 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after buying an additional 136,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.
Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6%
Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNTH. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.
Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
