AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Shares Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $73.97. 12,162,847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,581% from the average session volume of 723,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.72.
AltC Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12.
About AltC Acquisition
AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.
