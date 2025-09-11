Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Insider Alexander Brennan Buys 60,606 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Brennan purchased 60,606 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £2,475 per share, with a total value of £149,999,850.
Altitude Group Stock Up 3.9%
Shares of LON:ALT opened at GBX 23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £17.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,474.57 and a beta of 1.25. Altitude Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 and a 52 week high of GBX 36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.54.
About Altitude Group
