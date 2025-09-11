Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Insider Alexander Brennan Buys 60,606 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Brennan purchased 60,606 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £2,475 per share, with a total value of £149,999,850.

Altitude Group Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of LON:ALT opened at GBX 23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £17.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,474.57 and a beta of 1.25. Altitude Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 and a 52 week high of GBX 36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.54.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

